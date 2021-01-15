Jody lightner: Straight There and Back, now through Feb. 27, free at MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE., exploring architecture and space through drawings.
Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture awards, now through Feb. 28. See www.sidneymt.com/news-events/2020-chamber-awards.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Malt barley webinar, 10 a.m. at Mountain States Crop Education Association website, mountainstateag.org. Variety of topics, including irrigation management and a market update by National Beer Wholesaler’s chief economist Lester Jones. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Incumbent Worker Training webinar, 10 a.m. on Zoom, to help Montana small business owners learn about a grant program that can help their business improve the skills and wages of their workers. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/yy9ej35h. For questions call Job Service Sidney at 433-1204.
Sidney Moose Lodge, chicken noodle soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Transgender to Transformed, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 7 p.m. hosted by Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. More information: 406-433-7479 or look for our ad in the Sidney Herald.
Thursday, Jan, 14
Sugarbeet webinar, 10 a.m. at mountainstateag.org. Topics include sustainability, and an industry update from Scott Herndon, VP and general counsel for American Sugarbeet Growers Association. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Friday, Jan. 15
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 & 16
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Saturday, Jan. 16
Sidney Moose Lodge, meet and greet, 11 a.m., for those interested in learning about the fraternity. Ribeye steak or Sidney Moose Lodge, shrimp dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana, Annual Meeting, potluck dinner, 6:30 pm. At VFW Post 4099, Sidney.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Confluence monthly concert, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Sidney City Council, 6:30 p.m., regular session by Zoom. See cityofsidneymt.com for details.
Jan. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge, knoephla soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Confluence Book Club, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Richland Red Hatters — Will meet for lunch at Rod Iron at 11:30 am RSVP by january 19 to Sylva 798-3882 or Marget 488-4613
Joseph Garcia’s Visual Interpretation of Natural History opens at the MonDak Heritage Center. Artwork looks at how nature, science and history can be explained visually.
Honey bee webinar, 6 p.m. online. Free event will feature microbiologist Michelle Flenniken, who will discuss the importance of managed and native bees as pollinators for fruit, nut and vegetable crops. For more information visit www.montana.edu/olli/.
Traffic Incident Management responder training program, 6 to 10 .m. at Sidney Fire Hall, 300 12th Avenue NW in Sidney. Free program, CEU credits available for EMS. Registration appreciated. Contact Jeremy Jensen at whosnxt@hotmail.com or call 406-489-1186 and Jerry Prete at gerald.prete@montana.edu or 406-461-2274.
Friday, Jan. 22
Sidney Moose Lodge, Family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Sunday, Jan. 24
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Biolar Disorder Webinar, 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Webex. To register for this free event, visit the Center for Mental Health Research and Recovery website at montana.edu/cmhrr. Event will feature internationally recognized speaker and media personality Jessie Close, who is the sister of Glenn Close, as well as Dr. David Bond, a prominent researcher from the University of Minnesota.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Williams County Annual Ag Improvement Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at Williston REC or via Zoom. Free program open to growers in the MonDak. Topics include growing pinto beans, seed increase varieties, and variety trials. Contact Kelly Leo at 701-577-4595 or kelly.leo@ndsu.edu for the Zoom link.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Sidney Moose Lodge, cheeseburger soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Yoga Teachers Unite, 6:00 p.m. at the Meadowlark. Guest speaker Dr. Nadia Watson-Anthony. Register at www.kaylafoxyoga.com/schedule
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Speakers include Dr. Tom Scherer on irrigation, Dr. Chengci Chen on an irrigation study for sugarbet and pulse crops, and Tyler Tjeld with a comparison of tillage system in an irrigation environment. The presentation is free.
Friday, Jan. 29
Sidney Moose Lodge, Family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Saturday, Jan. 30
Technical assistance call for applications for Specialty Crop Block Grants from Montana Department of Agriculture. Aa second call will also be available on Feb. 18. Grant proposals due by 2 p.m. Feb. 19. Visit agr.mt.gov/SpecialtyCropGrantProgram online or contact Grace Aklestad, Specialty Crop Grant Program Manager at 406-444-3407 or email her at scbg@mt.gov.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
2021 Economic Outlook virtual seminar, The Path Forward: How COVID-19 has Reshaped the Economy, 8:45 a.m. Feb. 1 & 2, with nationally recognized keynote speakers talking about Montana’s economy and how it is emerging from the pandemic. Forecasts will include Montana’s largest communities, as well as the outlook for agriculture, health care, manufacturing, real estate and more. To learn more about this annual conference, visit online at https://www.economicoutlookseminar.com/.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Confluence Scrapbooking, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Speakers include Dr. Mary Burrows on controlling root rot in pulses, Dr. Brett Allen on rotations and root rot control, Dr. Audreyy Kalil and Dr. Frankie Crutcher on long-term rotations and root rot control for aphanomyces and fusarium respectively.
Saturday Feb. 13
Celebrating Chocolate, 7 to 10 p.m. MonDak Heritage Center, sponsored by Stockman Bank. Event may look different due to the pandemic. Stay tuned for details.
Sunday Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day
Monday, Feb. 15
President’s Day
Thursday, Feb. 18
Confluence Bookclub, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Friday, Feb. 19
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 & Feb. 20
Sunday, Feb. 21
Confluence concert, 3 to 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Thursday, Feb. 25
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Speakers include Dr. Brian jenks on weed control in the MonDak, Dr. Natlie West on flea beetle control of leafy spurge, Dr. Lovreet Shergill on herbicide resistant weeds in sugarbeet, and Dr. John Gaskin on invasive weeds in Montana and North Dakota. The presentations are free.
Tuesday, March 2
Cataclysm art show opens at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE. Free show is a portfolio exchange curated in response to the current global political climate and features artists from across the nation and from Canada who were asked to create work based around their hopes and fears given the current global state of affairs.
Monday, Mar. 8
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Thursday, March 11
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Speakers include Patrick Gilchrist with weather outlook and climate impacts for the MonDak, Dr. Sadikshya Dangi on the effects of crop management practices on soil microbiology, Dr. Clint Beiermann on control of Palmer amaranth and sugarbeet weed control and Dr. Jalal “Jay” Jabro on soil compaction. The presentations are free.
Tuesday, March 16
Youth Art Show opens at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE. Among the center’s most popular shows, featuring work from local and regional middle and high school students.
Monday, Mar. 22
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Thursday, March 25
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Topics TBD.
Monday, Apr. 12
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Monday, Apr. 26
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Wednesday, June 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 — 11 Richland Economic Development
Saturday, Sept. 4
Bakken Brewfest, Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest Committee, contact kali at director@sidneymt.com.