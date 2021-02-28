Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture awards, now through Feb. 28. See www.sidneymt.com/news-events/2020-chamber-awards.
Joseph Garcia’s Visual Interpretation of Natural History now through March 13, exploring how nature, science and history can be explained visually.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, March 1
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Cooperation and Communication. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards 3:30 p.m., burgers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., for Members & qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 2
Cataclysm art show opens at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE. Free show is a portfolio exchange curated in response to the current global political climate and features artists from across the nation and from Canada who were asked to create work based around their hopes and fears given the current global state of affairs.
Friday, March 5
2021 Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., at Ned Shinnick Hall- St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th Street SE, Sidney. $10 per person. All COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed and mask or face covering use required for ages five and older.
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests.
Monday, March 8
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Responsibility and Discipline. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards 3:30 p.m., burgers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., for Members & qualified guests.
Thursday, March 11
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Speakers include Patrick Gilchrist with weather outlook and climate impacts for the MonDak, Dr. Sadikshya Dangi on the effects of crop management practices on soil microbiology, Dr. Clint Beiermann on control of Palmer amaranth and sugarbeet weed control and Dr. Jalal “Jay” Jabro on soil compaction. The presentations are free.
Friday, March 12
2021 Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., at Ned Shinnick Hall- St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th Street SE, Sidney. $10 per person. All COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed and mask or face covering use required for ages five and older.
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests.
Saturday, March 13
Sidney Moose Lodge, Chili dinner fundraiser, 5:30 to 7 p.m., free will offering. Public is invited to this fundraiser for the Sidney High School Band and Choir.
Sunday, March 14
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, March 15
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Building Courage and Self Esteem. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards 3:30 p.m., burgers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., for Members & qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 16
Youth Art Show opens at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE. Among the center’s most popular shows, featuring work from local and regional middle and high school students.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 Seventh Street SE in Sidney. For appointments, call Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Face masks are required. Red Cross is also testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Wednesday March 17
Thursday, March 18
Social Media 1010 by Girl Geek Communications in conjunction with Miles City SBDC, free workshop at noon. Online at https://tinyurl.com/yd8mzqef.
Active Parenting Class, six-session virtual program begins 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Cost, $15 with scholarships available. Registrants will receive a hardcopy of the book prior to class. To register, contact Lori Mayr, 406-994-6969. The Active Parenting program was created by Dr. Michael Popkin to help parents better understand and manage their child’s teenage years.
Friday, March 19
2021 Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., at Ned Shinnick Hall- St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th Street SE, Sidney. $10 per person. All COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed and mask or face covering use required for ages five and older.
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests.
Saturday, March 20
Sidney Moose Lodge, Meet and Greet, 11 a.m. The public is invited to learn more about the Moose Lodge. Ribeye steak and/or shrimp dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., for members and qualified guests. RSVP by March 16 by calling the lodge at 406- 433-3017.
Sunday March 21
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, March 22
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Understanding and Redirecting Misbehavior. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards 3:30 p.m., burgers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., for Members & qualified guests.
Thursday, March 25
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Topics TBD.
Friday, March 26
2021 Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., at Ned Shinnick Hall- St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th Street SE, Sidney. $10 per person. All COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed and mask or face covering use required for ages five and older.
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests.
Saturday, March 27
Dick Davidson Medical Benefit Fundraiser, 5:00pm at the Richland County Fair Event Center. Live & Silent Auction, Free Will Supper; all proceeds to help offset medical expenses. Call Travis Morrill 406-480-9514, Sheila Marker 406-480-3442 or find us on Facebook!
Monday, March 29
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Active Parenting for School Success. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards 3:30 p.m., burgers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., for Members & qualified guests.
Monday, Apr. 12
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Monday, Apr. 26
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Saturday, May 1
Sunrise Women’s Clinic Walk, begins at Central Park.
Wednesday, June 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 — 11 Richland Economic Development
Saturday, Sept. 4
Bakken Brewfest, Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest Committee, contact kali at director@sidneymt.com.