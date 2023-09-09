A'Lisa Scott speaks about J.K. Ralston

A'Lisa Scott speaks about J.K. Ralston.

 Greg Hitchcock

Western painter J.K. Ralston’s granddaughter spoke about the artist’s life and times during a public presentation at the MonDak Heritage Center Friday.

A’Lisa Scott began with a history of the family moving across the plains and prairies in search of gold eventually reaching Montana Territory in the mid-1800s. Marysville, Montana named after Scott’s great-grandmother.

A'Lisa Scott holds a book written by J.K. Ralston

