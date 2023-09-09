Western painter J.K. Ralston’s granddaughter spoke about the artist’s life and times during a public presentation at the MonDak Heritage Center Friday.
A’Lisa Scott began with a history of the family moving across the plains and prairies in search of gold eventually reaching Montana Territory in the mid-1800s. Marysville, Montana named after Scott’s great-grandmother.
Ralston had a methodical way of creating art, Scott said.
“Grandpa’s first art lessons were in Helena. His childhood was spent painting what he knew and saw,” she said. “In the evenings, cowboy campfire stories were memories he remembered.”
Ralston’s passion for the West grew, Scott explained.
He later attended the Chicago Institute of Art but World War One intervened and he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He came back to the Institute before moving back to Montana.
In 1922, Ralston took time off and went to a normal school where he met a teacher from Fairview named Willow. The teacher was then sent to teach near Ralston’s family ranch and were married in June 1923.
The couple headed to Tacoma, Washington for Ralston’s art career where they lived for seven years before moving back to the ranch.
“The family needed help. The Great Depression was on! There were three generations under one roof,” Scott said.
Ralston then moved to Fairview to work at an oil company as a sign painter.
“In 1936, he started painting the history of the West as he knew it of Montana, Wyoming, and western Colorado,” Scott said. “They rented a home in Billings where they struggled to make ends meet.”
The Ralstons established the J.K Ralston Art Business in Billings. Some paintings were commissioned and some were paid through government grants. Willow Ralston managed the business end.
“The 1950s and 1960s were the most prolific times for my grandfather,” Scott recalled.
“My family expanded their home. Many commissions were made including "After the Battle” which my grandfather spent years researching and painting,” she said.
The painting, which depicts the end of Custer’s last stand, was installed at the Visitors Center at the Little BigHorn National Battlefield Park.
In 1964, he traveled to the World’s Fair on the Montana Centennial Train.
“In 1966, a house was built for my grandmother and completed in 1967. She had her dream house with all the modern conveniences. The cabin became my grandfather’s studio,” Scott said.
In 1969, Ralston completed his book of poems and sketches entitled ‘Rhymes of a Cowboy’.
Scott related how when she was little she came down with the measles and her grandfather entertained her with roping tricks.
“He had a great sense of humor, often giggling before the punchline,” she said.
In 1970, Ralston’s wife died of complications of Lupus. Ralston didn’t paint much after that.
He was the historical consultant on the movie ‘Little Big Man’ and was inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame in 1979.
On Thanksgiving Day in 1987, at the age of 97, Ralston died.
“His journey was the right path,” Scott summed up, “a journey not many would travel in their lifetimes.”