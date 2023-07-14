Bridget Farr of Austin learned a lot about finding oneself by once having lived in Sidney and it is reflected in her books.
“My books are love letters to education in eastern Montana,” Farr said. “I have been grateful that I have lived in Sidney.”
Farr grew up in Sidney from the sixth grade until graduating from Sidney High School. She is now an author of three middle school aged books published by Little Brown as well as a principal at a Montessori school in Austin, Texas.
Her latest book “The Truth about Everything”, published by Flux, is a young contemporary fiction novel about a 15-year old home-schooled youth who is not really learning anything much from her parents, but just working on the family farm.
Placed in northeastern Montana, Lark travels to try to learn from private and public schools.
Farr said the lesson is that teens should think about how to make their own decisions instead of following in their parents footsteps or learning from peer pressure.
“All of my characters have been female teen heroes who discover how to start making decisions on their own,” Farr said.
“I hope it feels familiar and it is comforting to readers that my characters make mistakes that the reader can learn from,” she said.
Farr said she gets her inspiration from her former teaching as a middle school teacher as well as from her parents and extended family.
“I love to explore nature and this allows me to ask questions,” she said.
The local Sidney librarians have also been helpful and been integral in investing in Farr’s research, she explained.
“This is a small town feeling that teaches you love of learning and respect for others,” said Farr.
Farr is currently working on an adult historical fiction project.