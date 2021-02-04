B & B Rental Services has announced it will be having a retirement sale in April, according to a post the business made on Facebook.
It’s not known why the business is shutting down. The business was called for comment about that, but the manager declined to say anything until next week. He did confirm that B & B Builders, is co-owned by Roger and Don Byer, will continue to operate.
An auction listing has been placed at Steffes for April 14 through April 21. The listing says that there will be an equipment preview on April 1, and that load-out will be April 21-30. It also advises that pictures will be coming soon, and that bidding will open at 8 a.m. April 14.
B & B Rental Services was built during the Bakken oil boom on the south side of town in 2013. It offered large equipment rentals, not just to the oilfield, however. It also provided equipment and services for homeowners and construction companies as well.
According to a 2014 article about the Byers in the Sidney Herald, Byer moved to Sidney with his brother Don in 1981 at the age of 19, from a dairy farm in South Dakota.
Rono Byer has said then that his businesses are about more than just dollars and cents. He wants to be part of building a better community in which to live.
Among projects that B & B Builders has had a hand in building are the Meadowlark Brewery, and the playground at West Side.