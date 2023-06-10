The Huston Family presents a badge to Fire Chief Adam Smith

The Huston grandchildren presents a badge from their grandfather, former Fire Chief Ben Huston, to Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Adam Smith.

From left to right: Cathi Austin, Mike Huston, Smith, and Rick Huston.

 Greg Hitchcock

The Huston family paid a visit to the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Saturday to carry out a mission: present former fire chief Ben Huston’s badge to firefighters gathered to pay respects.

Ben Huston, Sidney Fire Chief from 1941 to 1952, was influential on generations of family firefighters, according to granddaughter Cathi Austin.



