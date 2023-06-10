The Huston family paid a visit to the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Saturday to carry out a mission: present former fire chief Ben Huston’s badge to firefighters gathered to pay respects.
Ben Huston, Sidney Fire Chief from 1941 to 1952, was influential on generations of family firefighters, according to granddaughter Cathi Austin.
“The family lore stretching all the way back to my grandfather, the fire chief, carried forward to his grandson, his great grandson, and his great great grandson. Seeing them all together is really great,” she said.
Grandson Rick Huston explained when he attended a Masonic meeting in Sidney three years ago, he walked over to the firehouse noting his grandfather was once fire chief, little knowing what he would find inside.
“I saw this fire truck and then I was surprised to see his photo on the wall nearby. My grandfather ordered that firetruck,” Huston said. “I was totally amazed.”
An idea struck Huston, he said.
He wanted to present his grandfather’s badge to the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, but he couldn’t remember where he placed it. It finally showed up in a koa bowl.
Mike Huston, another grandson and a retired assistant fire chief from Columbia Falls, Mont., presented Sidney Fire Chief Adam Smith with a Columbia Falls firefighters cap.
“I am honored to do it. His badge belongs here,” he said.
Great great grandson Derek Higson, who attended with his fiancee Sharon Thompson, originally came from Idaho. They moved to Sidney in 2019 never knowing they had family roots in Sidney.
“Now, I know I have family members who’ve walked here before,” Higson said.
“We honor and respect former firefighters that served before us,” Sidney Fire Chief Smith said.
“We preserve the history of the department to show future firefighters and the public what firefighters are about and what we do,” he said.