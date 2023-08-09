featured Band threatened at Fairview School By Greg Hitchcock I The Sidney Herald Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated Aug 9, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fairview band members play the school song prior to the Warriors’ playoff football game against the Chinook Sugarbeeters on Saturday afternoon. Bill Vander Weele | Sidney Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the resignation of Music Teacher and Pep Band Advisor Ellie Motichka last week, Fairview School may no longer have a band this year, according to Superintendent Luke Kloker.“It is getting more difficult to find anyone to fill these positions,” Kloker said.He said out of 50 music teaching positions open in the state, none have been filled.“Music and band are important in our school and our community,” he said.Kloker said 30 students have signed up for high school band, but given the situation of finding a replacement for Motichka, they may have to be reassigned to other classes.“We are contacting other former teachers and other colleges and agencies,” he said. “Within the next few weeks, we will at least bring someone in for a semester or a quarter.”Kloker said there are options for students interested in music like music appreciation courses, but he said it is not the same as picking up an instrument and playing.“They play in concerts, tournaments, and churches. Band is practice,” he said. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Education Job Market Sports Load comments Most Popular Band threatened at Fairview School Father gets ten years for parental interference New Montana farm shop boosts efficiency Richland County Fair a great win for community Districts prepare for transition back to school Sidney sends marijuana agreement to Fairview Fairview denies approving zoning change Pickleball is a growing sport in Sidney and around the U.S. Still active after 102 years Bozeman man charged with interfering with flight crew, abusive sexual contact on aircraft Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection