Supporting the Warriors

Fairview band members play the school song prior to the Warriors’ playoff football game against the Chinook Sugarbeeters on Saturday afternoon.

 Bill Vander Weele | Sidney Herald

With the resignation of Music Teacher and Pep Band Advisor Ellie Motichka last week, Fairview School may no longer have a band this year, according to Superintendent Luke Kloker.

“It is getting more difficult to find anyone to fill these positions,” Kloker said.



