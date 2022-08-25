Be the buffalo, serve with AmeriCorps

When a storm is approaching, cows and buffalo have two very different responses. Cows will attempt to outrun the storm, thus prolonging their suffering as they often run with the storm. Buffalo, however, turn and face the storm. They instinctively know that charging directly into the storm will get them out of the inclement weather quicker.

Montana residents have faced many storms and challenges over the last few years. Many residents have chosen to face these challenges head on attempting to alleviate the suffering others have faced due to these challenges. AmeriCorps service members are just one of the many examples of these service- minded citizens.



