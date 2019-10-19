In 2012, Sue Herman felt strong, active and healthy. She was running, attending Zumba classes regularly, eating right and embracing life in her 50s. What happened that summer threw her for a big loop and taught her lessons on true strength, gratitude and patience.
Herman had her regular mammogram in October of 2011 and it came back clear. In June 2012, Herman had her annual exam. Advanced practice registered nurse Jacquelyn Free found a small lump in her left breast. It was decided an ultrasound should be performed on the lump. The ultrasound didn’t look promising, so a biopsy was scheduled. Things moved quickly after that.
“From the time I left the Sidney Health Center and walked home, they were already on the phone waiting to schedule my biopsy,” Herman said.
A core biopsy was performed in Williston, which is a procedure where a needle is passed through skin to collect a sample from a lump. Multiple samples are common and Herman said they took about three. After a few days, Herman received the life-changing phone call.
“They called me at work and told me that it was cancer,” she said. “They also told me, ‘You know this isn’t a life sentence.’ I said, ‘Nope, what to we have to do? Let’s get going on this.’”
Herman was 54 when she received the official diagnosis of invasive carcinoma. Cancer news is typically shocking, but Herman was all but blindsided. She felt like her 50s were “her decade.”
“I had never felt better in my life,” she said. “My kids were older, so I could concentrate on me. I told people I had just never felt better in my whole entire life.”
After the news came, Herman and her team of healthcare providers sprung into action. Surgery to remove the lump was scheduled for July 3, 2012, after a visit to an oncologist in Billings. Herman decided to have her lumpectomy in Billings.
“I felt like I was going to ok. But I was not looking forward to the journey of getting well.”
During the surgery, the lump and several lymph nodes from her armpit were removed. Lymph nodes are removed to determine if the cancer has metastasized in the blood stream. After the initial surgery, Herman had immediate questions. As she came to from anesthesia, she asked her nurse if the lymph nodes were involved. The nurse told her no, but Herman didn’t believe her at first.
“I told her I wanted to hear it from the doctor. He called me on the phone at the hospital and told me my lymph nodes were not involved. So that’s good news,” she said.
Good news aside, her journey was far from over. Herman experienced a lot of problems post surgery.
“I bruised really bad and it was pretty ugly. They didn’t get the margins they wanted so I had to come back at the end of July and they had go in and get more to get the margins they wanted,” Herman said.
Margins in a lumpectomy refer to the amount of healthy tissue around the existing breast cancer. Herman’s doctor didn’t see enough of a margin of healthy tissue around the lump to tell his patient she was in the clear. During the second lumpectomy, more normal tissue was removed from the site of the lump. Herman then contracted an infection at the incision site.
“It was a terrible infection,” Herman said. “I was hurting so bad. So off to the hospital I go on a Sunday.”
To heal the infection, the wound had to remain an open and was packed with gauze.
“For 30 days, every morning, I would go for my run, go to Sidney Health Center, they’d pull out the packing and repack it.”
As the wound healed, medical staff advised Herman she could begin treating the wound at home. It was a pivotal moment in her battle against cancer. Herman tapped into a deep inner strength she needed to pull herself through the healing process and regained some control over her body.
“I couldn’t even look at myself,” she said. “When I got out of the shower I made darn sure I only had the right side in the mirror.”
Herman said one of her son’s best friend is considered her “bonus son.” The first morning she had to treat her incision wound herself, he gave her some unexpected motivation.
“While I was sitting there with the packing and the long q-tip, I got a text that said, ‘Breathe, Mom. Just breathe,’” she said. “I just did it. I was really pleased I could do it. It was like, ‘I can do this.’”
After the incision healed, Herman began to work on the cosmetic effects of breast cancer and her surgeries. In March 2013, she began her journey toward reconstruction. During that process, Herman and her doctor decided to do a mastectomy on the left side, the removal of the whole breast.
“My tissue was just so damaged,” she said.
During the reconstructive surgeries, Herman contracted another infection.
“I had my reconstruction surgery in May and had to go back to Billings,” Herman said. Doctors didn’t know if she would be able to keep her breast implant. “I spent five days in the hospital in Billings on big-time antibiotics.”
It was finally determined Herman would be able to keep the implant and was released from the hospital. During the process, she also went through radiation treatment, which was done at Sidney Health Center. The rest of the treatment included five years of an oral chemotherapy drug. One of the side effects of that drug was bone loss, which Herman was already prone to because of her body type. The drug put her into an early state of osteoporosis, which she is still treating today.
After treatment was complete, subsequent mammogram screenings came with some anxiety.
“The first screening I had I was pretty scared. I was terrified to go and have a mammogram,” Herman said. “My youngest son said, ‘What’s the worst, Mom? You’ve already had cancer and gone through that.’ It made me realize he was right. I can do anything.”
Throughout her journey, Herman said the trusting relationship she had with her medical team was of utmost importance.
“I love them all. I love those people,” she said.
Besides the medical team, Herman had a solid support system comprised of her two sons, co-workers at Sidney Cleaners (where she worked at the time) and a tight-knit group of friends. She and her sons often used humor to get through the tough moments, proving laughter really is the best medicine. Herman reminds women to get annual exams and regular mammograms. The year she staggered the two appointments instead of having the simultaneously was the year the small lump was found. Throughout it all, Herman never lost her fighting spirit.
“I still feel like I’m better than ever,” Herman said. “My son told me he thought breast cancer made me stronger and healthier than I ever was before… It started me on a journey of gratitude. Every day I think of something to be thankful for. It probably made me a better person.”