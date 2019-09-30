Beau Theige’s Guitars will be exhibited at the MonDak Heritage Center from Oct. 16 through January 11. A joint opening reception will be held on Oct. 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. for the public to meet the artist Beau Theige and to honor artist Laura Barrett (1930 - 2017 ) who’s exhibit is also opening at the same time. You will also have an opportunity to try playing Beau’s guitars on display. This exhibit is sponsored by MAGDA.
Beau Theige’s Guitars will be loved by music enthusiasts (guitar players in particular), artists and recyclers. Beau, a husband, father, and hobby rancher on the windswept plains of North Dakota found a passion. “Although I am not a guitar player myself, I was instantly intrigued by this varied and unique craft, and thus the journey began. While I spend my days in the oil fields outside Boomtown, USA, my nights and weekends are spent crafting Beau Theige Custom Guitars.” He was instantly intrigued by this varied and unique craft to create handmade guitars from discarded items such as cake pans, license plates, cigar boxes and more. If you want to get trendy, it’s called “upcycling.” Each guitar is handcrafted, inspired by everyday utilitarian objects, antiques, or plain old trash. Half art, half junk, all guitar. “Let’s change the way you make music.”
MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.