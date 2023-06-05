The Froid Research Farm Field Day is back and this year’s event features a special presentation on native bees and other pollinators in agricultural systems, along with a special Beekeeping 101 workshop for those interested in adding honeybees on their farms. Grasshoppers, their biology and management, are also a topic of discussion as is new research underway on field pea.

Learn about all of these topics and more at the annual Froid Research Farm Field Day on Thursday afternoon, June 22, beginning at 1 pm. The event is hosted by the Sheridan and Roosevelt County Conservation Districts. MSU Extension-Roosevelt County, and the USDA-Agricultural Research Service’s (ARS) Northern Plains Ag Research Lab in Sidney, MT.



