Looks can be deceiving, and when it comes to youth mental health, there can be more to discover under the surface.
Stigmas still surround youth mental health, and a lot of times, people may not realize that a young child or a teenager can have a lot of pressure, thoughts or problems weighing them down.
Jessie McDanold, a licensed clinical social worker at Sunrise Wellness Center, said that social masking can be powerful among middle school and high school students. That is to say, that they can hide how they are truly feeling well enough that others may not notice.
That’s why making sure you go beyond the outer look and find out how they are actually feeling is important, she said.
Sarah Perrault, a licensed clinical professional counselor at Sunrise Wellness Center, said that sometimes, the kids who are doing “just fine” can be forgotten about. If a student has good grades and participates in extracurricular activities but looks fine doing it all, underlying problems can be missed because others may assume they are “fine.”
Part of going beyond the “social mask” and getting to the hidden issue is understanding that there isn’t a universal set of symptoms to follow to know if something is wrong. Each person has different ways that they might show depression, anxiety, etc, said McDanold.
On top of that, you have to look at it and understand that the problem has likely been there for a while and didn’t just start, she added.
But most importantly, understanding that even small children can face these challenges is important. Even the most complex incidents can leave a mark on children.
For example, if a child and their parent got into a car accident, the parent may be able to manage their emotions and reactions to the incident, but the child may take it a lot harder, said Kysa Rasmussen, a licensed clinical social worker at Sunrise Wellness Center.
“The same experience doesn’t equal the same result,” she said.
In that situation or any other situation, the important thing to do is to be aware and try to figure out how a small child or teenager may actually be feeling.
The way to combat this for youth, all three said, is to try and make people more aware of what to look for with the youth. This includes breaking the stigma.
For example, McDanold said there is a lot of dark humor around mental health that kids can throw around, and there is also a stigma of telling kids to “get over it,” minimizing the actual problem or how much it is affecting a child.
To help children get around this and express their feelings, Rasmussen said they try to tell kids that it is OK to have feelings, and they try to help them be able to manage and communicate those feelings.
And when children or teenagers get help to overcome mental health problems, a really important way to help them overcome it is to go with the family approach, Rasmussen said.
Educating the parents on what to do or look for is an important part of that, she added.
The other important factor about mental health in kids and teenagers is teaching them about it at a young age.
Perrault said that oftentimes, they hear adults say, “Why didn’t someone tell me this?” Sometimes even, the parents of a child have their own unhealed issues, so they have trouble helping their child.
Overall, though, the education of knowing what to look for and how to help youth feel comfortable talking about it is important, and as a long-time educator, and the long-time principal at Sidney Middle School, Kelly Johnson has seen students go through a lot.
When a student or family member of a student dies or committs suicide, it sends an emotional shockwave through the community that hurts everyone.
For Johnson herself, who gets to know the students that go through the middle school, the death of someone who has already graduated from the high school can still resonate with her.
The different ways younger students’ mental health can be challenged is the reason that Johnson always wants to be available to help anyone who is struggling with something.
She said that there are two big things she refers to when it comes to student mental health.
One, if you see something, say something. If you see a student post something on social media, for example, say something to an adult who can help you.
Johnson said she knows that it can be tough to tell someone else about a serious issue like that, but she also said that as a 13 or 14 year old, you can’t handle somebody else’s mental health. She added that that’s something you can’t keep to yourself.
“Take the risk that your friend is going to be angry at you, and report it to people who can help,” Johnson said.
The other part of this is, Johnson said, encouraging students to come to you when they have a problem.
Johnson added that if she isn’t made aware of a problem that a student is having, she or someone else can’t help them.
In tune with what Perrault said about the children who are “fine,” Johnson said one issue can be if students put a lot of pressure on themselves.
For example, a student who gets good grades could get one bad grade and get anxious or upset. Or, a student may put a lot of pressure on themselves to perform well in a sport or other activity.
But Johnson also complimented what Perrault, McDanold and Rasmussen said, saying that the key to helping children is to be able to actually see what is going on.
Because while people may think that children do not have to worry about much, a lot of things can be hurting them, and it is a complex issue that needs to be made more aware to people.