Over 60 businesses and people in Richland County had their named called at the Best of Richland County event on Thursday, September 23.

Here are pictures of most of the winners. Not pictured are:

  • Best Coffee- The Rush
  • Best Pizza- Powder Keg
  • Best Auto Body Shop- 1st Choice Collision Center
  • Best Auto Mechanic- Sidney Carburetor and Electric
  • Best Butcher/Meat Processor- Craig's Meat Processing Plant
  • Best Furniture Store- Johnson Hardware and Furniture Company
  • Best Gas Station- Metz Fuel and Service
  • Best Landscape and Lawn Service- Fred Sifuentes
  • Best Liquor Store- Sidney Liquor Store
  • Best Chiropractor- Fink Family Chiropractic
  • Best Dental Office- Sidney Dental
  • Best Gift Shop- MT Bare Cave
  • Best Local Event- Richland County Fair and Rodeo
  • Best Nail Tech- Brittany Andreasen
  • Best Accountant- Smith, Lange, and Halley PC
  • Best Daycare Provider- Jitterbug Preschool and Daycare
  • Best Law Firm- Netzer Law Office
  • Best Lawyer/Attorney- Donald Netzer
  • Best Photographer- Kaycee McPherson Photography
  • Best Real Estate Agency- Beagle Properties
  • Best Financial Advisor- Edward Jones- Jamie Malsam

