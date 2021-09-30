Best of Richland County winners By Sidney Herald Staff Sep 30, 2021 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 39 Best Dealership Best Dessert Best Real Estate Agent Best Insurance Agency/Agent Best Massage Therapist Best Salon Best Boutique Best Community Service Organization Best Server Best Pharmacy, Advanced Practice Providers, Family Health Practice and Medical Professional Best Lunch Best Fast Food Best HVAC Best Nurse Best Personal Trainer and Fitness Instructor Best Auto Salesperson Best Construction Company/Contractor Best New Business Best Pet Groomer Best Ethnic Food Best Auto Parts Store Best Plumber Most Unique Business Best Casino Best Grocery Store Best Cocktail Best Atmosphere Best Dinner Best Church Best Overall Customer Service Best Overall Business Best Financial Institution Best Local Artist Best Breakfast Best Burger Best Restaurant Service Best Overall Restaurant Best Bar Best Tire Shop Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Over 60 businesses and people in Richland County had their named called at the Best of Richland County event on Thursday, September 23.Here are pictures of most of the winners. Not pictured are:Best Coffee- The RushBest Pizza- Powder KegBest Auto Body Shop- 1st Choice Collision CenterBest Auto Mechanic- Sidney Carburetor and ElectricBest Butcher/Meat Processor- Craig's Meat Processing PlantBest Furniture Store- Johnson Hardware and Furniture CompanyBest Gas Station- Metz Fuel and ServiceBest Landscape and Lawn Service- Fred SifuentesBest Liquor Store- Sidney Liquor StoreBest Chiropractor- Fink Family ChiropracticBest Dental Office- Sidney DentalBest Gift Shop- MT Bare CaveBest Local Event- Richland County Fair and RodeoBest Nail Tech- Brittany AndreasenBest Accountant- Smith, Lange, and Halley PCBest Daycare Provider- Jitterbug Preschool and DaycareBest Law Firm- Netzer Law OfficeBest Lawyer/Attorney- Donald NetzerBest Photographer- Kaycee McPherson PhotographyBest Real Estate Agency- Beagle PropertiesBest Financial Advisor- Edward Jones- Jamie Malsam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richland County Sidney Carburetor Lange Commerce Electricbest Butcher Meat Processing Plantbest Furniture Store Fred Sifuentesbest Liquor Store Powder Kegbest Auto Body Shop Load comments Most Popular Signs, signs, everywhere signs (and mannequins) Susan Marie Thiessen, 71 Palmer Amaranth reported in North Dakota Dan Nay, 26 Williams County authorities looking for missing teen FEMA trailer must be brought up to code Gail M. Christensen, 78 Robert "Bob" Arcade Miller, 79 Janice Williams, 86 UPDATE: Firefighters respond to blaze at Sidney Sugars More Stories Montana's Red Wave Looking to Kentucky’s past to understand Montana health nominee’s future By Katheryn Houghton & Laura Ungar Kaiser Health News Gianforte signs ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill by Eric Dietrich Montana Free Press Norby, Potter testify on coal plant closure biil that directs PSC to evaluate economic impacts By Amanda Eggert Montana Free Press Week 6 legislative roundup: COVID-19 sheild law, family medical leave, income tax & more By Austin Amestoy & James Bradley UM Legislative News Service University of Montana School of Journalism Cutting out the judicial appointment middleman by Mara Silvers Montana Free Press Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection