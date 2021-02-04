Boys & Girls Clubs of the MonDak would like to Congratulate Cammy Balcer with being awarded our second Staff of the Quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Cammy has been the administrative assistant at the Club for the past two years. Although her title is administrative assistant, she does so much more.
Cammy is always striving to do whatever she can. She helps with the cleaning, organizing supplies, and even member check in. We feel very lucky to have Cammy on our team and want to congratulate her on a job well done!