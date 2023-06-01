States that have legalized marijuana

States that have legalized marijuana are growing. As of this writing, only four states - Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, and Wyoming - have made marijuana illegal, according to DISA Global Solutions, a drug testing company.

 Greg Hitchcock

Since passage of initiative I-190 in 2020, Montana has become the 38th state to legalize marijuana for either medical and/or recreational use.

In a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, 88 percent of U.S. adults polled said marijuana should be either legal for medical and recreational use by adults (59 percent) or that it should be of use for medical purposes only (30 percent). Just one-in-ten (10 percent) say marijuana should be illegal.

Eliza Hunter

Eliza Hunter, manager of Double Dogs, a cannabis-dispensary near Sidney.


Tags

Load comments