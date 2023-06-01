Since passage of initiative I-190 in 2020, Montana has become the 38th state to legalize marijuana for either medical and/or recreational use.
In a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, 88 percent of U.S. adults polled said marijuana should be either legal for medical and recreational use by adults (59 percent) or that it should be of use for medical purposes only (30 percent). Just one-in-ten (10 percent) say marijuana should be illegal.
Revenue in cannabis:
Since adult-use cannabis sales began in Montana in January 2022, $62 million in taxes have been collected on cannabis product sales, according to the Montana Department of Revenue.
The 20% Adult-Use Cannabis Tax and 4% Medical Marijuana tax are distributed at the state level:
- $6 million to the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) account.
After the HEART distribution, the remainder goes to:
- 20% to Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to be used solely as funding for wildlife habitat
- 4% to the state park account
- 4% to the trails and recreational facilities account
- 4% to the nongame wildlife account
- 3% or $200,000, whichever is less, to the veterans and surviving spouses state special revenue account
- $150,000 to the board of crime control to fund crisis intervention team training
- The remainder to the general fund
Richland County elected a local option excise tax of three percent effective Jan. 1, 2023 on all cannabis products sold at a dispensary. The local options marijuana excise tax is a tax on the retail value of all marijuana and marijuana products sold at an adult-use dispensary or medical marijuana dispensary within a county. The tax collected is sent quarterly to Richland County to distribute to municipalities within the county. Those municipalities can determine how best to utilize those funds at the local level.
First quarter’s payment will be distributed on June 15 for the tax collection period of Feb. 1 to April 30. Then every quarter thereafter, according to the Montana Department of Revenue website.
Local-option marijuana excise taxes are distributed to counties 60 days after the return due date. Counties are then responsible for distributions made to municipalities in that county:
- 50% retained by the county
- 45% apportioned to municipalities on the basis of the ratio of the population of the city or town to the total county population
- 5% retained by Department of Revenue for administration
Banking in Cannabis
Cary Hegreberg, President and CEO of the Montana Bankers Association, said the association opposed legalizing marijuana proposition I-190 because of the banking problems that would ensue.
“Banks are prohibited from providing basic financial services to marijuana dispensaries like providing checking accounts because it is considered illegal,” Hegreberg said. “Various states have legalized marijuana while the federal government has criminalized it.”
“Banks could be fined, sanctioned or put on a watch list if they provided financial services to dispensaries,” Hegreberg said.
Hegreberg speculated that many Montana dispensaries are cash only entrepreneurs, that while some banks may work with marijuana businesses cautiously while closely monitoring transactions, most banks want reassurance that they won’t get slammed with heavy fines.
“A bank was providing financing to a strip mall, but unbeknownst to the bank, one of the tenants of the mall was a marijuana dispensary. The bank was cited for money laundering,” Hegreberg said. “There are many gray areas to banking under these conditions. The banking industry would like clarity.”
The Montana Banking Association endorses the SAFE Banking Act in Congress.
This bill, passed by The House of Representatives in 2021, prohibits a federal banking regulator from penalizing a bank or credit union for providing banking services to a legitimate cannabis-related business.
Additionally, proceeds from a transaction involving activities of a legitimate cannabis-related business are not considered proceeds from unlawful activity i.e. not subject to anti-money laundering laws.
“For the banks and credit unions ,they would have the reassurance that they would not have to look over their shoulders and get their knuckles rapped,” Hegreberg said.
Marijuana businesses thriving
On the outskirts of Sidney is Double Dogs, a licensed marijuana dispensary that sells both medical and adult-use cannabis products.
A nondescript two-door garage facing out to the street, no one would recognize this as a store that sells marijuana. There is no signage out front and passersby cannot look within. This is in accordance with Montana state law.
However, since the dispensary opened in Aug. 2022, it has become a very profitable business, according to manager Eliza Hunter.
Hunter, who is helping to establish another dispensary in Plentywood, said she is strictly following the standards set by the state of Montana.
“We card for everyone who walks through the door. If we have seen them before, if they are one of our regulars, we card them at checkout. If they had not been here before, we card them as soon as they walk in the door,” Hunter said. “If they are under 21 without their medical card, they are escorted out of the building.”
Hunter said she is proud that there has been zero turnover of staff since the dispensary opened.
“All my employees are very well versed in what the products are, how cannabinoids operate in our bodies, and how things fluctuate from person to person,” she said. “We can’t give medical advice, but we know how to look for certain areas if they need sleep, or any other assistance with, like chronic pain.”
Hunter said Double Dogs has been able to implement a debit system with a western Montana bank to allow people to pay with debit cards.
“Credit cards cannot be used because it is still not legal on the federal level,” she said.
“There are some state banks and small credit unions that have started working with cannabis businesses that have opened their doors to us. They are not seeing it as the dirty money as everyone else is seeing it as. It is dirty hands and hard work,” Hunter said.
There were only three dispensaries in Richland County when Double Dogs opened in 2022, and yet within almost a year, cannabis-related businesses had seen tremendous growth.
Now, according to the Montana Department of Revenue, there are seven marijuana dispensaries within the county.
“Everyone wants a piece of the pie,” Hunter said. “I also believe that the state of Montana implements the fees so only the ones that really want to be in the game will remain in the game. They will really want to put it together to stay there.”