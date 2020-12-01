Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, has introduced a bipartisan bill with Nebraska’s Republican Senator Deb Fischer to improve the safety of rural train crossings. Tester said the bill was prompted by the death of Rocky Norby in May at a railroad crossing in Bainville on Roosevelt County Road 1013.
“After far too many preventable tragedies at Montana rail crossings, we’ve got to provide rural communities with the resources they need to stay safe,” Tester said. “My bipartisan Right Track Act will provide towns across our state with critical investments to improve safety infrastructure and educate the public about the risk of collisions at grade crossings. The fact is, we can’t let rural America get left behind when it comes to rail safety, and I’m going to work aggressively to get this bill passed as soon as possible.”
Among provisions of the Right Track Act, the bill will help counties and states target safety infrastructure investments by requiring the Federal Rail Administration to provide recommendations to public and private stakeholders to reduce the number of highway-rail collisions at public at-grade crossings in counties where the population averages 10 or fewer per square mile.
The bill also aims to increase public safety awareness by requiring the FRA and Federal Highway Administration to provide public outreach and educational initiatives to reduce collisions at at-grade crossings in rural counties.
And it will provide $10 million per year for five years to fund the installation of gates, bells and lights, and overpasses at train crossings, as appropriate.
Tester has also introduced a different bill with Fischer and Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran to take a closer look at more than 200,000 railroad crossings around the country to identify and address instances where crossings have been blocked.
The bill would authorize a Blocked Crossing Incident Reporter portal ,opened in December of 2019, as a three-year pilot program. FRA would be required to analyze submissions to the portal based on key criteria and provide an analysis to Congress, so lawmakers can better understand the scope and severity of blocked crossings and develop a targeted policy to address them.
“We’ve got to do a better job ensuring that our highway-railroad crossings aren’t blocking critical routes for emergency responders or causing significant delays or traffic,” Tester said. “In order to do that, Congress needs better data on these blocked crossings so that we can make our highways safer, more efficient, and get people where they need to go a lot faster. That’s exactly what this bipartisan bill will do.”
The bill would also require the Federal Highway Administration to evaluate its Section 130 railway-highway grade crossing program to identify additional flexibilities in the program to support state efforts to improve safety of such crossings.
Norby’s death at a Roosevelt County railroad crossing was not the first at that location. Two men hauling oilfield wastes were also killed at the same spot the prior year.
The deaths had prompted Montana to open a review of the crossing, to determine why it is so deadly and what should be done about it.
Roosevelt County Commissioner told the Billings Gazette that the road simply needs railroad crossing arms to stop vehicles when trains approach.
The crossing was too narrow, however, due to a nearby canal. Railroad crossing arms are only supposed to be allowed on roads wide enough for two cars to pass each other when they approach.
The crossing will be widened when a culvert replaces the bridge there — a $250,000 project, being funded by money from the Federal Railroad Administration passed through the Montana Department of Transportation. The crossing is closed in the meantime, until the safety upgrade is finished.
Federal Railroad Administration data shows seven deaths on Roosevelt County tracks since 2010, and 18 incidents overall, in a county where as many as 40 trains per day might pass through on a daily basis carrying grain, Bakken crude, and other goods. These incidents include accidents where trains hit livestock.
In Richland County, by contrast, there were five incidents for the same period, and two deaths.
Statewide, FRA listed six fatalities, two on at-grade crossings, and 28 non-fatal accidents of varying types, including three on at-grade crossings.
By Renée Jean
