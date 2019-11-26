Bureau of Land Management’s Montana State Office today published a notice of availability of the Record of Decision and Amendment to the 2015 Miles City Field Office Approved Resource Management Plan. The BLM prepared this analysis in response to an order from the U.S. District Court of Montana.
The Miles City Field Office manages approximately 2.7 million surface acres and 11.9 million acres of federal mineral estate across 17 counties in eastern Montana. The RMP provides goals, objectives, land use allocations, and management direction for the BLM-administered surface and mineral estate based on multiple use and sustained yield, unless otherwise specified by law.
In response to the court order, the BLM completed new coal screening and National Environmental Policy Act analysis within the Miles City Field Office planning area to determine which areas may have coal that may be available for further consideration for coal leasing. The Amendment replaces decisions for coal allocations in the 2015 Miles City Field Office RMP/Record of Decision.
Copies of the Record of Decision and Approved RMP Amendment are available at the Miles City Field Office at the Miles City Field Office, 111 Garryowen Road, Miles City, MT 53301 or may be viewed on the project’s ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xmbE4. For more information, contact Irma Nansel at 406-233-2800.