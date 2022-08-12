Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed now.
“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Fuel up on us
As blood donations drop, gas prices have reached all-time highs in the U.S. As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.*
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15
August 16th 2022 Sidney Community St. Mathews Catholic Church 12-6 pm
August 17th 2022 Plentywood Community Sheridan County Civic Center 12-5:30 pm
August 17th 2022 Culbertson Community Town Hall/Senior Center 11 am – 5 pm
August 18th 2022 Wolf Point Community Gospel Fellowship Church 11:30 am – 5:30 pm
August 18th 2022 Fairview Community St. Catherine Catholic Church 12:30 pm – 5:30 pm