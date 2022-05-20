blood drive planned for June 16

The Savage Community Blood Drive is planned for Thursday, June 16, from noon to 5 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, located at 297 Fourth Avenue. 

To make an appointment call 406-776-2218 or signup online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: savage.



