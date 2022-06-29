Whether you're a spectator or a participant, the Bordertown Hoopfest three-on-three basketball tournament is sure to be an exciting way to kick off the annual Old Timers Summer Reunion and Festival. It will replace the usual Sugar Valley Hoopfest, but the event remains mostly unchanged.
Although it has a different name, this is the same three-on-three tournament that has been held in recent years during the festival. In the past it was run by the Fairview Community Foundation, however, this year, Trish Buxbaum and Mel Hurley of Fairview have taken it over. Instead of using the streets as courts like years past, the Hoopfest will instead utilize the basketball court in Sharbano Park.
Beginning in the evening on Thursday, July 14 with high school and adult teams and continuing in the morning on Friday, July 15 with third through eighth graders, the Hoopfest registration cost is $150 per team. Check in will be held in the park at the area under the canopy on the day of the tournaments. Please see the Bordertown Hoopfest Facebook event page for the registration form or call Trish at 406-489-0390 or Mel at 406-480-0184 to register or with any questions. Registration forms can be mailed to P.O. Box 181, Fairview, Mont. 59221.
There is a max of four members per roster. Individuals are not permitted to play on more than one team, and rosters may not be altered after the first game has been played. A player may compete in a higher age division than they qualify for, but older players may not play in the lower division.
There is a 20-minute time limit on all games. Youth teams will play until the first team reaches 20 points or the time limit ends. Adult teams will play until the first team reaches 25 or the time ends. In the event of a tie, a coin toss will be held to determine possession and the first to score will win. There will be volunteer, non-MOA scorekeepers and referees assigned to each game, who will have final say in all calls and discrepancies. A full list of rules can also be found on the Bordertown Facebook page.
Spectators are welcome and encouraged to join and bring their own lawn chairs to watch the action. Concessions will be available.