The Boys & Girls Club of Richland County is proud to announce Tuff Williams as its March Youth of the 2019–2020 school year. He was nominated by the BGC staff and voted for by her fellow club members. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not able to present him with this award during our usual Club time.
Tuff is the son of Amanda and Kyle Williams. He has an older sister, Nati, who is also a member of the Club. He is a very active member at the Club and enjoys participating in a number of activities. Some of his favorite things to do are go to the gym, play at the park, and hang out in the games room playing all the table games. He is in Berube’s 2nd grade class. When Tuff grows up, he wants to serve his country in the Army.
Tuff is always willing to help staff and members alike, when a little extra is needed. He has many friends at the Club and enjoys challenging staff members at ping pong to keep his skills sharp. His smile is infectious and he always carries with him a positive attitude from the moment he walks through the Club doors to the time that he leaves every night.
Congratulations Tuff!