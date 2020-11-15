The battle of the classes at the annual Sidney High School Powderpuff game was won by the seniors, in what was a close contest down to the last couple minutes.
Here is the breakdown of how the game went, and what the Sidney High School Closeup group is expecting from the game.
Key plays
Neither the seniors nor the juniors were tremendously impressive in the first half of the game on Saturday, Nov. 14, but the seniors did carry a 6-0 lead into halftime.
With 8:17 left in the second quarter, senior Rebecca Aldrich got the handoff from senior Hadley Garsjo and ran the ball in for a touchdown. The two-point try was no good, but the seniors made the first statement.
As time expired in the first half, the juniors nearly pulled off a miracle.
The play that the juniors planned to run seemingly fell apart, as the seniors pressured the juniors in the backfield, but junior Taylan Hansen managed to run through a crowd of seniors, avoiding getting her flag grabbed.
She had nothing but field ahead of her after miraculously escaping through the mess, but senior Taylor Stewart caught up and grabbed Hansen’s flag about 15 yards shy of the end zone.
The juniors played good defense in the first half and throughout the game, managing to intercept two of Garsjo’s passes.
In the second half, the juniors’ offense got going.
Jenna Anderson faked a handoff and kept the ball herself, running 28 yards for the touchdown to put the juniors on the board. She also ran in the two-point conversion, giving the juniors an 8-6 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter.
On the seniors’ next drive, Garsjo found Jaylen Baxter for a 35-yard pass that put the seniors in the juniors’ territory, with a penalty tacked on. That put the seniors at the juniors’ 15-yard line, and once the fourth quarter started, Garsjo found Baxter for a touchdown pass to put the seniors back on top.
Aldrich ran in the two-point conversion, and the seniors led 14-8 with 10 minutes left in the game.
A couple minutes later, after a few plays from the juniors, Anderson ran the ball 50 yards for the touchdown, making four senior tacklers miss her flags on the way to the house. The juniors’ two-point try was no good, so the game was tied 14-14 with six minutes left.
The seniors had one last drive in them, though.
After a good drive, Garsjo found Amber Kauffman in the end zone for a touchdown pass. The two-point try was no good, but the seniors had the juniors on the ropes.
There was still a minute-and-a-half left for the juniors to try and make something happen.
The juniors got to a fourth down, though, and on a deep pass to try and extend the drive, Aldrich ran over and knocked the pass down to seal the deal for the seniors.
The win marks a 2-0 career in Powderpuff for the senior class, as they won when they were juniors last year too.
Closeup
Every year, funds raised from the Powerpuff game go to help the Sidney High School Closeup group afford their trip to Washington D.C.
Brad Faulhaber, a high school social science teacher and the sponsor for the Closeup group, said that the Powderpuff game is usually the biggest fundraiser for the group.
“I think (the game) is fun. This year, we were going to see if we could get some of the boys to be cheerleaders, and I think that would have been a lot of fun. It’s definitely on the agenda for next year,” Faulhaber said.
He said that the trip for the Closeup students that go is very important and a good learning experience. For example, many students are able to find their voice after participating in some of the events on the trip.
Faulhaber also said that some students realize that they are more knowledgeable than they think and are able to stand up for their opinions more after the trip.
Although attendance at the game wasn’t as much as it has been in years past, Faulhaber said local businesses have donated and will match some of the funds raised.
He said senior Serenity Kuntz was a real go-getter and was able to get some businesses to donate.
A special thanks was given to the volunteer referees: Mike Gear, Tom Barnhart, Chris Schoepp and Jerome Hoffman.
These are the local businesses that sponsored the game: Tri-County Implement, Seitz Insurance Agency, Stockman Bank, Lower Yellowstone REC, MonDak API and Blue Rock Products.