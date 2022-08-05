Purchase Access

Brett Kunda won a Healthy Kids Expo free carnival ride pass to the RCF&R. Congratulations Brett!

Brett Kunda

Brett Kunda

Brynna also won a free carnival ride pass from Healthy Kids Expo. Way to go Brynna!

Brynna wins Healthy Kids Expo free carnival ride pass

Brynna Lefors


