Isaak and Brittastina (Britt) Lassey are part of a family that loves the outdoors and is very skilled with various crafts and other hand-reliant trades, and as such, they have picked up on many of those things.
For example, Isaak Lassey is in the Boy Scouts, and Britt Lassey is in the Girl Scouts.
They are twins, so while they do have similar interests (and are very competitive), they also have their own interests and achievements they get.
Back in November around Veterans Day, Britt Lassey did a yarn bomb project that was something new for her, and Isaak Lassey recently earned his Arrow of Light patch, which means he can move up to the next level of the Scouts. The Arrow of Light is only attainable after a scout gets their Webelos badge, which Isaak Lassey talked about.
Britt (B), Isaak (I) and their mother, Brianna (Br), talked about their recent projects and accomplishments and what they meant to them.
Q: What exactly did you do, or how much did you do for the yarn bomb?
Br: We were able to cover two trees.
B: One tree and a stump.
Br: Well they were both trees.
B: One wasn’t alive.
Br: We collected some donations, like some people on my mail route gave me, like this one lady was like ‘I’ve got some white doilies, they fit with the red, white and blue theme,’ and another lady crocheted a couple of granny squares that were pretty good size, a couple red and a couple blue.
Q: So what made you start knitting and want to do the yarn bomb?
B: My mom recommended it and I thought it was a pretty good idea, so I went with it. And I needed more experience with knitting. Yeah like I said, I still can’t remember how to cast off.
Q: How long, Isaak, did it take you to get all the requirements for the Webelos badge (precursor to Arrow of Light) and for the Arrow of Light?
I: It took me about...
Br: 10 months.
I: yeah, yeah about that.
Br: Doing stuff at their dad’s, quarantining and when school was out.
Q: So for the Cast Iron Chef achievement (a requirement for Webelos badge, plan a balanced meal for your den or family), what did you make?
I: Instead of chopping the potatoes, I minced them not knowing how or why, I just didn’t know how to make scalloped potatoes then, so I minced them instead of just chopping them, and then I put them in the cast iron pan and stirred them around. My arm got tired, but when they were done, they were a nice, golden brown, and my mom tried some and she said they were delicious.
Isaak Lassey said it was great to be able to get his arrow of light, and Britt Lassey said she is going to keep learning knitting.
Both are very talented and bright, and their recent accomplishments/projects are very impressive and took a lot of effort.