Her first time competing in a pageant, Sidney native Bronte Bennion took home the crown and title of Miss Montana Outstanding Teen, following in her sister Annika Bennion’s footsteps.
“Ever since she was crowned, I had a dream of her getting to crown me. It’s been absolutely lovely to follow in her footsteps. She is my idol and my most favorite celebrity,” she said.
Bronte decided to begin pageantry after watching her sister Annika compete and receive the crown in 2021. She is homeschooled taking dual credit through Montana State University - Billings, but will classify as a senior in high school this year.
As MMOT, Bronte’s biggest goal is to meet with as many children as possible and bring something new to their classroom. “I want to reach out to them and show them what hands-on activities can be like and how fun they are,” she said.
Bronte’s platform is “Magical Eyes; bringing science and art to our youth.” Over the past three years, she has brought a different kit or art project to the students every Friday at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Club in Sidney, which she will continue to do during her MMOT journey.
She has received $250 in scholarship money to help continue her education from the Miss Montana board and will receive an additional $1,000 for competing in Dallas, Tx., in the Miss America Outstanding Teen program.
Some of Bronte’s hobbies outside of pageants and school include playing the Violin and the Piano, along with the Bass Guitar that she recently began playing. She also enjoys editing books online with the hopes of one day becoming an author of fantasy books.
Bronte would like to thank her mom, dad and sister Annika for the support and encouragement in her pageant journey. She will be competing at the Miss America Outstanding Teen Pagaent in Dallas, T.x. in August.