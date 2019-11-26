Kiwanis winter coat drive
With winter here, the Sidney Kiwanis Club's coat drive needs additional funds to provide coats, boots and gloves to area students. Please contact Jamie, 433-2801, if you can make a donation of either new items or funds.
