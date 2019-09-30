Community Day of Service planned for Saturday, Oct. 12
Members of the Sidney Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invite the community to join with them in a Day of Service to the City of Sidney on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. followed by a soup potluck at the church. Bret and Lorraine Allen have been working with George Bieble and the Parks & Recreation board to come up with a list of various projects around the city that community residents can help with. The Day of Service will begin at 9 a.m. at the Sidney Chapel, 1215 5th Street SW (across from West Side Elementary) where volunteers will be divided into groups for various projects around town. Some of the projects included are general cleanup of parks and community gardens, pruning, painting and branch removal. For more details and to sign up go to JustServe.org. JustServe is a free community website that links volunteers with organizations and nonprofits looking for help. Many local projects and organizations that need help are listed on the site. Signing up is as easy as linking a Facebook account or using your email address.