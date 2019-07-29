Red Cross Blood Drive
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 12-6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th Street SE, Sidney. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or visit redcrossblood.org.
3-D Archery Shoot Aug. 17-18
The Lone Tree Archers Club of Sidney will be hosting their annual 3-D archery shoot on Saturday, Aug.17, 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 18, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. The event will feature 24 3-D animal targets set up on the archery range, which is located about 8 miles southeast of Sidney. You do not have to be a member of the club to participate in this 3-D shoot. Shooting fees are $15 for adults or $30 for a family. Lots of fun for all ages. Weather permitting. For more information, visit lonetreearchers.com or call Nancy at 406-488-5128.