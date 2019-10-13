Upcoming Public Service Commission meeting
Richland County Commissioners requested a meeting with the Public Service Commission (PSC) to discuss the proposed closure of the Lewis & Clark substation of MDU located in Sidney. The PSC favorably awarded the Commissioners an open meeting to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, after 11 a.m., and the conclusion of the regularly scheduled meeting to be held at 1701 Prospect Avenue in Helena.
The Richland County Commissioners asked Richland Economic Development to make the arrangements to and from Helena for anyone who would like to make the trip to attend the meeting. As this is a public meeting, the PSC will be accepting letters of testimony to be considered.
If you would like to attend this PSC meeting in Helena, please contact Richland Economic Development Corp office at 406-482-4679 to reserve your seat on the bus. We will also likely have an overnight stay on Monday, Oct. 28, so let RED know if you would like to purchase a room at the Delta Marriott (former Red Lion Hotel).
Mental health training
On Thursday, Oct. 17, Ken Duvall will host training for mental health services and referrals, as well as building community partnerships from 9 a.m. — 3 pm., VFW in Sidney. RSVP at cctpatvfwsidneymtoct19.eventbrite.com.
Kiwanis apples here Oct. 19-20
Kiwanis fruit will be available for pickup at Johnson Hardware warehouse, just north of Action Auto on Third Avenue NE, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.