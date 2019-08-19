Gov. Steve Bullock announced Montana’s unemployment rate has reached a 10-year low for the second straight month, decreasing 0.1 percentage points to 3.4 percent in July.
“Montana’s economy continues to grow, with about 4,000 new jobs added so far in 2019,” Bullock said. “My administration will continue to invest in our state’s economy by expanding access to workforce development opportunities to ensure every Montanan has the ability to join the workforce and contribute to our ongoing success.”
The national unemployment rate remained steady in July at 3.7 percent.
Total employment, which includes agricultural, payroll and self-employed workers, indicated a gain of 1,371 jobs in July, while the labor force grew by 791. Payroll employment added 900 jobs over the month. The construction industry posted significant job gains over the month, with 600 jobs added, corresponding to 2.1 percent growth. Job losses were concentrated in retail trade, and leisure and hospitality industries.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 percent in July, driven by a rise in gasoline prices. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, also rose by 0.3 percent. The core inflation rise was broad-based, with increases in the indexes for shelter, medical care, airline fares, household furnishings and operations, apparel, and personal care all contributing to the increase.