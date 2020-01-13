Casey Monroe Burgess, 26, of Sidney, appeared in Seventh Judicial District Court on Monday, Jan. 13, on two charges of assault with a weapon, a felony, and one charge of misdemeanor assault.
Charges stem from an alleged incident on Jan. 1, at approximately 2:08 a.m., when Sidney Police Department responded to a residence on a report of a man with a knife. Burgess was taken into custody at that time.
During the alleged incident, Burgess is accused of harming two victims with a knife and hitting another person in the face with an object. Count two of assault with a weapon stems from alleged stabbing threats made by Burgess during the same incident. The last charge of misdemeanor assault is from the defendant allegedly throwing another victim against a wall.
Burgess entered a not guilty plea on all charges.
Burgess also appeared in district court on a bench warrant for failure to appear at a status hearing for a previous case on Dec. 17. Bond for that case is set at $20,000 and the state did not request a change in that amount.
The next hearing in the case is an omnibus hearing on Monday, Feb. 10, at 9:15 a.m.