64 new Richland County COVID-19 cases
41 released from isolation
765 total Richland County cases since pandemic began
596 recoveries
162 active Richland County cases, increase
7 deaths
3041 new Montana cases out of 16,299 tests
56,381 Montana cases since pandemic began
39,450 recoveries
16,317 active cases, decrease
2,377 total hospitalizations
467 active hospitalizations
614 deaths
New cases reported Nov. 22 & Nov. 23
Case 765: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized.
Case 764: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized.
Case 763: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 762: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 761: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 760: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 759: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 758: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 757: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
New cases reported Nov. 21
Case 702: A female in her 90’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 703: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 704: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 705: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 706: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 707: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 708: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 709: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 710: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 711: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 712: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 713: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 714: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 715: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 716: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 717: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 718: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 719: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 720: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 721: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 722: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 723: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 724: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 725: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 726: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 727: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 728: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 729: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 730: A female in her 70’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 731: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 732: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 733: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 734: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 735: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 736: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 737: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 738: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 739: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 740: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 741: A female between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 742: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 743: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 744: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case.
Case 745: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 746: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 747: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case.
Case 748: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 749: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 750: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 751: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 752: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 753: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 754: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 755: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 756: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.