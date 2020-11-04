9 new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County reported on Wednesday, Nov. 4
3 Richland county individuals released from isolation
418 total cases in Richland county since the pandemic began
59 active cases in Richland county
6 deaths for Richland County residents after contracting COVID-19
793 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide out of 4,764 tests
13,405 active cases statewide, a continued upward trend
407 active hospitalizations statewide, a continued upward trend
404 deaths statewide
New Richland county COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Nov. 4
Case 418: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 417: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 416: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 415: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 414: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 413: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 412: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 411: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 410: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.