9 new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County reported on Wednesday, Nov. 4

3 Richland county individuals released from isolation

418 total cases in Richland county since the pandemic began

59 active cases in Richland county

6 deaths for Richland County residents after contracting COVID-19

793 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide out of 4,764 tests

13,405 active cases statewide, a continued upward trend

407 active hospitalizations statewide, a continued upward trend

404 deaths statewide

New Richland county COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Nov. 4

Case 418: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 417: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 416: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 415: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 414: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 413: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 412: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 411: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 410: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

