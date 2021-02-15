5 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
9 recoveries
1,163 total Richland County cases
1,125 recoveries
23 active
15 deaths
506 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 11,739 tests
97,539 total Montana cases
4,444 total hospitalizations
93,476 recoveries
2,735 active cases
92 active hospitalizations
1,328 deaths
Vaccinations
1,520 Richland County COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered
1,138 first doses
382 fully immunized
181.3 doses per 1,000
8,382 remaining eligible population
181,572 Montana COVID-19 doses delivered
52,453 fully immunized
New Richland County cases reported Feb. 13
Case 1162: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1161: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1160: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.
Case 1159: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 14
Case 1163: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.