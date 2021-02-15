5 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

9 recoveries

1,163 total Richland County cases

1,125 recoveries

23 active

15 deaths

506 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 11,739 tests

97,539 total Montana cases

4,444 total hospitalizations

93,476 recoveries

2,735 active cases

92 active hospitalizations

1,328 deaths

Vaccinations

1,520 Richland County COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered

1,138 first doses

382 fully immunized

181.3 doses per 1,000

8,382 remaining eligible population

181,572 Montana COVID-19 doses delivered

52,453 fully immunized

New Richland County cases reported Feb. 13

Case 1162: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1161: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1160: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.

Case 1159: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 14

Case 1163: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

