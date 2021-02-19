12 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

15 individuals released

1175 total Richland County cases

1140 recoveries

20 active cases

15 Richland County deaths

851 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 16,360 tests

98,377 total Montana cases

4,506 total hospitalizations

94,613 recoveries

2,425 active cases

96 active hospitalizations

1,339 Montana deaths

COVID-19 Vaccinations

205,213 doses statewide

62,738 fully vaccinated

1,520 COVID-19 doses in Richland County

1,138 first doses

382 fully immunized

181.3 doses per 1,000

New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 19

Case 1175: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1174: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1173: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 18

Case 1172: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 17

Case 1171: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1170: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1169: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1168: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1167: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 16

Case 1166: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1165: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1164: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

