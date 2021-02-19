12 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
15 individuals released
1175 total Richland County cases
1140 recoveries
20 active cases
15 Richland County deaths
851 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 16,360 tests
98,377 total Montana cases
4,506 total hospitalizations
94,613 recoveries
2,425 active cases
96 active hospitalizations
1,339 Montana deaths
COVID-19 Vaccinations
205,213 doses statewide
62,738 fully vaccinated
1,520 COVID-19 doses in Richland County
1,138 first doses
382 fully immunized
181.3 doses per 1,000
New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 19
Case 1175: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1174: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1173: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 18
Case 1172: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 17
Case 1171: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1170: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1169: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1168: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1167: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 16
Case 1166: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1165: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1164: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.