15 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
27 released from isolation
1013 total cases since the pandemic began
974 recoveries
28 active cases
11 deaths
1683 new Montana COVID-19 cases out of 12,714 tests
78,929 cases since pandemic began
70,176 recoveries
7,837 active cases
3,406 total hospitalizations
241 active hospitalizations
916 deaths
New Richland County cases reported on Dec. 24
Case 1013: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1012: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1011: A male in his 60's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1010: A male in his 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1009: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1008: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1007: A female in her 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1006: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1005: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Dec. 23
Case 1004: A female in her 80's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case.
New Richland County cases reported on Dec. 22
Case 1003: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was
symptomatic.
Case 1002: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1001: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1000: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized.
Case 999: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.