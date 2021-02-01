1 new Richland County case of COVID-19
1 released from isolation
1,117 total Richland County cases since pandemic began
1086 recoveries
1,069 vaccinations given
823 first dose
246 second dose
127.5 doses per 1,000
8,382 remaining vaccinations
16 active Richland County COVID-19 cases
15 deaths
787 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 14,328 tests
94,070 total Montana cases since Pandemic began
89,218 recoveries
107,300 vaccinations
26,917 fully vaccinated
3,618 active Montana COVID-19 cases
4,248 total hospitalizations
108 active hospitalizations
1,234 Montana deaths
Case 1117: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to
a positive case and was symptomatic.