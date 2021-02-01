1 new Richland County case of COVID-19

1 released from isolation

1,117 total Richland County cases since pandemic began

1086 recoveries

1,069 vaccinations given

823 first dose

246 second dose

127.5 doses per 1,000

8,382 remaining vaccinations

16 active Richland County COVID-19 cases

15 deaths

787 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 14,328 tests

94,070 total Montana cases since Pandemic began

89,218 recoveries

107,300 vaccinations

26,917 fully vaccinated

3,618 active Montana COVID-19 cases

4,248 total hospitalizations

108 active hospitalizations

1,234 Montana deaths

Case 1117: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to

a positive case and was symptomatic.

