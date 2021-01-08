21 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

15 released from isolation

1058 total cases

1020 recoveries

25 active cases

1 new hospitalization

13 deaths

2987 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 21,007 tests

85,568 total cases

79,114 recoveries

5,405 active cases

3,814 total hospitalizations

205 active hospitalizations

1,049 deaths

New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported on Jan. 5

Case 1038: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.

Case 1039: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1040: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1041: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1042: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1043: A female over the age of 100 who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported on Jan. 6

Case 1044: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.

Case 1045: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1046: A male between the age of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1047: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1048: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1049: A female in her 40s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported on Jan. 7

Case 1050: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic

Case 1051: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic

Case 1052: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1053: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported on Jan. 8

Case 1058: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.

Case 1057: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1056: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1055: A female in her 100’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1054: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

