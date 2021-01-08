21 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
15 released from isolation
1058 total cases
1020 recoveries
25 active cases
1 new hospitalization
13 deaths
2987 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 21,007 tests
85,568 total cases
79,114 recoveries
5,405 active cases
3,814 total hospitalizations
205 active hospitalizations
1,049 deaths
New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported on Jan. 5
Case 1038: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.
Case 1039: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1040: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1041: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1042: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1043: A female over the age of 100 who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported on Jan. 6
Case 1044: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.
Case 1045: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1046: A male between the age of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1047: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1048: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1049: A female in her 40s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported on Jan. 7
Case 1050: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic
Case 1051: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic
Case 1052: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1053: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported on Jan. 8
Case 1058: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.
Case 1057: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1056: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1055: A female in her 100’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1054: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.