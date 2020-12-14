9 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
26 released from isolation
972 cases since pandemic began
894 recoveries
69 active cases
1 new hospitalization
9 deaths
1,479 new Montana cases out of 15,345 tests
73,303 Montana cases since the pandemic began
52,778 recoveries
9,707 active cases
3,080 total hospitalizations
350 active hospitalizations
818 deaths
No COVID report available for Richland County on 12-13
No new cases reported by Montana on 12-14 due to statewide system upgrades
New COVID-19 cases reported in Richland County on Dec. 14
Case 974: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 973: A female in her 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 12
Case 972: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 971: A female in her 30’s who is hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 970: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 969: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 968: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 967: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 966: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.