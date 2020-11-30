37 new cases of COVID-19

59 released from isolation

1 new hospitalization

853 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

737 recoveries

109 active cases, decreasing trend

7 deaths

2382 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 13,507 tests

62,198

Montana COVID-19 cases since pandemic began2

45,486 recoveries

2,622 total hospitalizations

16,031 active cases, increasing trend

477 active hospitalizations

681 deaths

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Nov. 30

Case 853: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 852: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Nov. 29

Case 851: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 850: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 849: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 848: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 847: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized.

Case 846: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 845: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 844: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 843: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 842: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 841: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 840: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 839: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 838: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 837: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 836: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 835: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 834: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 833: A female between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 837: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Nov. 28

Case 831: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 830: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 829: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 828: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 827: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 826: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 825: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 824: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 823: A female in her 90’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 822: A female in her 100’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 821: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 820: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 819: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 818: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 817: A female in her 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

