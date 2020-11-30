37 new cases of COVID-19
59 released from isolation
1 new hospitalization
853 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began
737 recoveries
109 active cases, decreasing trend
7 deaths
2382 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 13,507 tests
62,198
Montana COVID-19 cases since pandemic began2
45,486 recoveries
2,622 total hospitalizations
16,031 active cases, increasing trend
477 active hospitalizations
681 deaths
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Nov. 30
Case 853: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 852: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Nov. 29
Case 851: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 850: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 849: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 848: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 847: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized.
Case 846: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 845: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 844: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 843: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 842: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 841: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 840: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 839: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 838: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 837: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 836: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 835: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 834: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 833: A female between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 837: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Nov. 28
Case 831: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 830: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 829: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 828: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 827: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 826: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 825: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 824: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 823: A female in her 90’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 822: A female in her 100’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 821: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 820: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 819: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 818: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 817: A female in her 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.