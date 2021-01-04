3 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
7 released from isolation
1037 total cases since the pandemic began
1005 recoveries
19 active cases
13 deaths
1033 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 19,301 tests
82,664 total cases since the pandemic began
76,633 recoveries
5,056 active cases
3,650 total hospitalizations
191 active hospitalizations
975 deaths
New Richland County COVID-19 case reported on Jan. 1
Case 1035: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 case reported on Jan. 4
Case 1036: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.
Case 1037: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.