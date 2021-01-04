3 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

7 released from isolation

1037 total cases since the pandemic began

1005 recoveries

19 active cases

13 deaths

1033 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 19,301 tests

82,664 total cases since the pandemic began

76,633 recoveries

5,056 active cases

3,650 total hospitalizations

191 active hospitalizations

975 deaths

New Richland County COVID-19 case reported on Jan. 1

Case 1035: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

New Richland County COVID-19 case reported on Jan. 4

Case 1036: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.

Case 1037: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.

