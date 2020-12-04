A man in his 80s and a man in his 90s are among the latest COVID-19 deaths in Richland County, according to reports from the Richland County Health Department.
"We offer our sincere condolences to the families of our most recent COVID-related deaths," Richland County Health Department Administrator Brittney Petersen said.
Here’s a look at new coronavirus cases reported Dec. 1 through Dec. 4.
60 new Richland County COVID-19 cases
66 released from isolation
2 new COVID-19 deaths
913 total cases since pandemic began
803 recoveries
101 active, decreasing trend
9 deaths
4,105 new Montana cases out of 19,241 tests
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 4
Case 913: A female in her 70's is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 912: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized.
Case 911: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 910: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 909: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 908: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. Case 907: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 906: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was not symptomatic.
Case 905: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 3
Case 904: A male in his 40's is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 903: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 902: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 901: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 900: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 899: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 898: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 897: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 896: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 895: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 894: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 893: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 892: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 891: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 890: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 889: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 888: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 2
Case 887: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 886: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 885: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 884: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 883: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 882: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 881: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 880: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 879: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 878: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 877: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 876: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 875: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 874: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 873: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 872: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 871: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 870: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 869: A male between in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. ￼
Case 868: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 867: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 866: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 865: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 864: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 863: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 1
Case 862: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 861: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 860: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 859: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 858: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 857: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 856: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 855: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. Case 854: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.