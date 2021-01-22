15 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
15 released from isolation
1 new hospitalization
1102 total Richland county cases since pandemic began
1064 recoveries
25 active cases
13 Richland County deaths
1,497 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 18,357 tests
91,049 total cases since pandemic began
85,095 recoveries
4,850 active cases
4,081 total hospitalizations
138 active hospitalizations
1,104 Montana deaths
New Richland County cases reported on Jan. 19
Case 1091: A male in his 40’s who is hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.
Case 1090: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1089: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1088: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Jan. 20
Case 1097: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1096: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1095: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1094: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1093: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1092: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Jan. 21
Case 1098: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Jan. 22
Case 1102: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1101: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1100: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1099: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.