The background
Montana was the No. 2 producer of canola in the nation for 2018. The growth of the crop in the state has prompted growers to explore whether there should be a checkoff for it and other oilseeds, including mustard, safflower, soybeans, sunflower and flax. Assessment funds would be used for research and market development, as well as education.
The latest
Ballots have been sent to Montana oilseed producers proposing a 1 percent checkoff on oilseeds. The ballots are due back to the Montana Department of Agriculture by Dec. 31. If you grow canola, flaxseed, mustard, soybeans, safflower, or sunflower and didn’t receive a ballot, call 406-444-2402 or email MDA at agr@mt.gov to request one.
What’s next
Once the ballots are returned and counted, Montana Department of Agriculture will announce whether the checkoff passed. If it did, the Montana Oilseed Advisory Committee will meet to propose a commodity research and market development program, which will outline priorities for investing the checkoff money into research, market development, and education.