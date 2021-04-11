There’s a new “bird” in the sky in Sidney, or should we say at the airport. Cape Air has unveiled a new plane used to shuttle passengers between Sidney and Billings.
Cape Air, the airline that currently serves as a carrier between Sidney and Billings, gave local officials a close-up view of their newest plane in the fleet, a Tecnam P2012 Traveller.
“The P2012 Traveller is a next-generation aircraft,” said Erin Hatzell, Managing Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Cape Air. “We have been developing the aircraft with Tecnam for over a decade.”
According to Hazel, this is the first replacement aircraft of this size over the past 35 years. “There has not been another replacement twin-engine aircraft manufactured in 35 years,” said Hatzell.
The plane will make five round-trip flights daily between Sidney and Billings. The airline also offers flights from Billings to Glendive, Glasgow and Havre.
Hazel said Cape Air is the launch customer for the P2012 Traveller and the plane has been in use by the company for a little over a year now. The plane can accommodate nine passengers and two pilots, however Hatzell said the plane occasionally flies with just one pilot and the other seat can be used by a passenger.
“The plane has a glass cockpit and the newest equipment and avionics,” said Hatzell. She said the cabin is about 30% larger than the former plane used by the airline. “ The plane has all of the modern amenities, including Italian leather seats, cupholders, usb ports for charging devices and storage under the seats for carry-on items. Hatzell said the previous plane did not offer storage underneath the seat so purses, laptops and briefcases were stored in the wing or other locations.
“Our customers in Sidney will be able to experience more comfort during their flight, including a lot more legroom,” said Hatzell. She also said the high wings on the plane means every window has a great view.
“We’re really excited to bring this plane to Montana,” said Hatzell. “We’ve received a lot of good feedback so far and we’re really looking forward to bringing this plane to everyone in the community.”
Hatzell said the fare between Billings and Sidney start at only $29 each way, including taxes and baggage fees. “It’s a very affordable option for those who want to go to Billings for medical appointments, business meetings or even a weekend getaway.”
The service is also convenient for those who need to connect to other flights out of Billings. “We partner with all major carriers so we have baggage agreements with Delta, United, American, Alaska, all in Billings. For folks flying to Arizona, New York or Tokyo, they can park for free here at the airport, check in here, check your baggage and as long as you purchased your ticket on the same itinerary, it will go all the way to your final destination,” said Hatzell.
Hatzell suggested for ease of booking flights, customers should do so on Orbitz.com.
Cape Air has been providing air service in Montana since 2013 and flights to Sidney are considered essential service and fall under the Essential Air government subsidy program. The program subsidizes flights from a hub airport to rural communities. The company, based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts has been in operation for 32 years and is an employee-owned company. Cape Air has about 850 employees.