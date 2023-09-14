Cape Air

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has reselected Cape Air to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) at five eastern Montana communities: Glasgow, Glendive, Havre, Sidney, and Wolf Point. Cape Air has been serving these communities since 2013 and will continue to provide service between the communities and Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) for the four-year term from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2027

“We are excited to provide dependable air service for eastern Montana for years to come, and look forward to continuing to be a strong community partner,” Cape Air’s President & CEO Linda Markham said.



Load comments