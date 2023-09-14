The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has reselected Cape Air to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) at five eastern Montana communities: Glasgow, Glendive, Havre, Sidney, and Wolf Point. Cape Air has been serving these communities since 2013 and will continue to provide service between the communities and Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) for the four-year term from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2027
“We are excited to provide dependable air service for eastern Montana for years to come, and look forward to continuing to be a strong community partner,” Cape Air’s President & CEO Linda Markham said.
“Cape Air has provided valued service for over 10 years to these Montana communities. Cape Air provides high-quality customer care, interline service with major airlines, and has a proven track record for operating in Montana’s harsh climate. I look forward to continuing the fantastic relationship our communities share with Cape Air, ” Chairman Walt McNutt of the Montana EAS Task Force said.
Cape Air’s fares in Montana start at $39 each way, including all taxes and fees. The service schedule for Havre, Glasgow, Wolf Point and Glendive includes two daily round trips. The Sidney – Billings route is flown five times daily.
Tickets can be purchased on Cape Air’s website or by calling 800-CAPE-AIR. Interline tickets for itineraries connecting beyond Billings may be purchased by contacting Cape Air’s partners Delta, United, American and Alaska Airlines.
About Cape Air
Now in its 34th year, Cape Air is one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States, serving 31 cities in the US and the Caribbean. The employee-owned company, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, has grown from three flights a day between Provincetown and Boston in 1989 to a fleet of 98 aircraft, more than 250 flights a day, and flying approximately 400,000 passengers annually.