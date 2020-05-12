After it was announced that Sidney High School Principal Brent Sukut is going to be the next Sidney Public Schools Superintendent, Sidney High School had to find a new principal for the upcoming school year. Fortunately, the school did not have to go far in its search. Assistant Principal Carl Dynneson was announced to be the new principal of Sidney High School.
Dynneson will take over the position officially on July 1, 2020.
"I am very honored to take on this role. Growing up here and knowing whose shoes I will have to fill is a daunting idea, but I am excited to take this position on," Dynneson said. "I expect a change in the paperwork side. I know there are tasks that the head principal is responsible for that will take more time and energy, but I am ready for that challenge."
Dynneson comes from a teaching background and with a couple of years as the assistant principal under his belt, he said he feels comfortable in the new role.
"I was primarily the Life Science teacher. I taught Biology, Adv. Biology (AP), Anatomy and Physiology, as well as Earth Science. I was encouraged by Mr. Sukut after visiting about potential masters programs to look into the Rocky Educational Leadership course. That first year with Mr. Sukut, I served on the RTI/MTSS team and I started to grasp the bigger picture of education outside of my classroom."
Dynneson attended Dickinson State University in the fall following his graduation in 2009 from Sidney High School, where he received two bachelor degrees: A Bachelor of Science in Biology, a Bachelor of Science in Education (Biology and Composite Science), as well as a minor in Chemistry. Then, he attended Rocky Mountain College in the fall of 2018 and received a Masters of Educational Leadership in the spring of 2019.
Sukut has played a significant role in his time at Sidney. Dynneson said he is thankful for the leadership Sukut has provided and his willingness to try new things.
"Mr. Sukut and I have worked closely over the last two years," he said. "My biggest take away from experience with him in this role is not to be afraid to try new things and challenge the old customs that are set. If it is the tradition, but no longer has a purpose or isn't good for kids, it needs to be evaluated and changed."
One of those changes that will be taking place beginning next fall is a four-day school week. Dynneson said that makes things a bit of a challenge, but exciting.
"The first year is going to be interesting with the transition into the four-day school week, plus the way that the school year has created some potential gaps. Building the culture around these major changes is going to be a challenge. Establishing new norms and working on student, staff, and community culture is the goal for next year."
Retiring Sidney Public Schools superintendent Monte Silk believes the 29-year-old, 6'7 Dynneson will handle any challenge that comes his way and do it well.
"He and Mr. Dynneson's family are widely known in the community, and he is a strong advocate for academics and student participation in activities," Silk said. "He has the enthusiasm of a young administrator mixed with the maturity of a seasoned educator.
"His previous two years as the assistant principal makes him a natural fit for the principal's office," Silk continued. "Mr. Dynneson's creativity and intelligence brought new ideas to the administrative team for improving administrative efficiencies in the district, and I believe he will lead the school with distinction. He is a solid educator in every respect."
While this has been an unprecedented year to say the least with the pandemic, Dynneson said he is proud of how everyone has handled the situation and is anxious for things to get back to normal, whenever that may be.
"I can't wait to get students back in school," he said. "The students and teachers have all stepped up and are meeting this challenge head-on. I know that, as with anything, we sometimes get complacent, and the huge shakeup that COVID-19 brought about has generated some great takeaways as well."
Dynneson said he understands the pandemic has been a challenge, but he's confident the Sidney community will get through this even stronger than before.
"Sidney High School is so proud of the students, parents, staff and community for stepping up and making sure we have continued to move forward through all of this," he said. "It feels good to know that we understand we are all in this together. We will get through this; we are EAGLE STRONG."