The Mondak Area Stockgrowers Cattlemen's Ball raised upwards of $30,000 for local firefighters in their 10th annual event that took place on Friday, May 3.
Roughly 200 people gathered in the Richland County Event Center to embark on a night of dinner, dancing and live music and auction.
The meal was catered by Cattle-Ac/Rod Iron which was a cobb salad, a prime flat iron steak with a side of button mushrooms and potatoes and a dessert.
Beef is served every year to show the versatility of beef and how they fit into a heart-healthy diet.
Sidney FFA members served the meal and also presented the live auction items.
The donated items for the live auction are as follows:
“Living the Brand” print: Donated by Cowboy Paparazzi and Leland Red Angus, Rockin’ Your Heart bit designed by Grant Befus: Donated by Dustin and Joanna Horsburgh, headstall: Crafted and donated by Ryan Smith, water trough: Donated by Albin Land and Cattle and painted by Penny Filler, Rockin’ Your Heart spurs: made and donated by Ryan Gobbs, summer water fun package (two kayaks and four lawn chairs): Donated by High Plains Veterinary Clinic, outdoor patio games set: donated by Kittelson Family Partnership, bible cover or day planner: made and donated by Wade McMillen, gift basket: made and donated by Mimi’s Kitchen and a cooking class with May Ann Steinbeisser (appetizer, entree, desert and cocktail will be provided).
52 West provided live music, Cowboy Paparazzi took pictures on the red carpet, and Krakken Oil and Paramount Ag Supply donated a firefighting unit for a raffle prize.
Kristin Larsen, Mondak Stockgrowers member, said, “We’re extremely grateful for our sponsors, they are really what make this event so successful for the past 10 years. We feel like we’ve had good outreach into the community as far as making beef a focal point which has been one of our big goals. It was fun to donate to the fire departments and it was good to know that the work we are doing was put to a good cause.”