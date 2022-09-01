Purchase Access

Dr. George Scordalakes is retiring after more than 50 years as a physician.

Dr. George Scordalakes is retiring

Dr. George Scordalakes poses with Jen Doty.

Dr. Scordalakes has been at the Sidney Health Center for the past 14 years as a pediatrician. He will be missed by patients and staff.

Celebrating Dr. Skordalakes retirement

Patients, friends and colleagues also gathered to celebrate Dr. Skordalakes retirement at a recent Open House party.


