Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The community gathered recently at the Sidney Richland County Library for an open house to celebrate the library's many awards, including its designation as Montana Library of the Year.

Reisig credits the creativity and dedication of her staff in coming up with innovative programs to serve the public for the award. That support was clearly evidenced by the crowds who came out for the open house.

Robin Hernandez and Terry Sivertson.JPG

Robin Hernandez and Terry Sivertson pose with their award Trustee of the Year.
Staff and Board members pose for a photo at Library Open House

Back row, left to right are  Miranda Evenson (ILL & Special Services Librarian), Ezzie O'Clair (Children's Services Librarian), AnnDee Taylor (Library Trustee), Nancy Verschoot (Library Trustee Vice Chair), Karen McNutt (Library Trustee), and Diana Miller (Library Trustee). Front row, left to right are Kathryn Murphy (Teen & Adult Services Librarian), Robin Hernandez (Library Trustee Emeritus), Terry Sivertson (Library Trustee Chair), and Kelly Reisig (Library Director).


Tags

Load comments