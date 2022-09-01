Back row, left to right are Miranda Evenson (ILL & Special Services Librarian), Ezzie O'Clair (Children's Services Librarian), AnnDee Taylor (Library Trustee), Nancy Verschoot (Library Trustee Vice Chair), Karen McNutt (Library Trustee), and Diana Miller (Library Trustee). Front row, left to right are Kathryn Murphy (Teen & Adult Services Librarian), Robin Hernandez (Library Trustee Emeritus), Terry Sivertson (Library Trustee Chair), and Kelly Reisig (Library Director).
The community gathered recently at the Sidney Richland County Library for an open house to celebrate the library's many awards, including its designation as Montana Library of the Year.
Reisig credits the creativity and dedication of her staff in coming up with innovative programs to serve the public for the award. That support was clearly evidenced by the crowds who came out for the open house.
Members of the community wrote in more than 30 letters of support — the most received by any library in the state. Members of the Selection Committee were particularly impressed by what they described as overwhelming community support.
“We’re always trying new things,” Reisig said. “Doing programs both here and popup programs out in the community, just anywhere that there are people gathered that we can have a program and get people involved the library.”
Among new programs is 100 Books before Graduation, which begins freshman year of high school Once a month, participants can qualify for a small prize by logging at least one book that month, even it’s a schoolbook.
In addition to Montana Library of the Year, Sidney Richland County Library was also recognized once again with the Montana State Library’s Excellence in Library Services and Administration award for the seventh year in a row.
Two trustees, Robin Hernandez and Terry Sivertson also shared in the Jane Loop Trustee of the Year award as well. The award acknowledges achievement and leadership of a library trustee through service to local, state, and national library interests and advancement of library services.
“These awards were possible because of the commitment of staff, administration, investors, and community members. This is truly an award for all of Richland County. We look forward to celebrating with everyone at the open house,” Reisig said.